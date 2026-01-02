Gospel Singer Phyllis Mbuthia Confirms Deportation from USA

Renowned Kikuyu gospel singer Phyllis Mbuthia has finally broken her silence and confirmed that she was deported from the United States. This follows days of online speculation and concern over her abrupt return to Kenya.

The singer confirmed the development through a series of videos shared on her TikTok account on Friday, January 2, 2026. She openly acknowledged that US immigration authorities had sent her back to Kenya.

“I want to clear the air. Yes, I was deported,” Mbuthia said in one of the videos, addressing her fans directly.

Official Document from US Authorities

To support her admission, Mbuthia publicly displayed an official document from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) office based in Seattle.

- Advertisement -

The brown envelope bore the official CBP address:

“US Customs and Border Protection, 1000 2nd Avenue, Suite 2100, Seattle, WA 98104–1020.”

The document also indicated that she had been issued a “Penalty for private use” amounting to USD 300, confirming that her case involved a formal immigration or customs violation.

“Official business. Penalty for private use: USD 300,” the cover of the document read.

This revelation appeared to validate earlier online reports suggesting that the gospel singer had encountered problems with US immigration authorities during her stay.

Rumours Sparked by Sudden Return

Speculation about Mbuthia&rsquo;s status began circulating after fans noticed her return to Kenya earlier than expected. She came back just days before several highly anticipated gospel events and church performances.

Her sudden appearance back home, coupled with her silence, triggered widespread debate online. Some suggested visa issues, overstaying, or breach of immigration terms — claims she had not initially addressed.

Fans React with Mixed Emotions

Following her confirmation, reactions online have been mixed. While some fans expressed disappointment and concern, many others rallied behind her with messages of support, encouragement, and prayers.

“Everyone makes mistakes. What matters is how you rise again,” one fan commented on her TikTok post.

Others called for compassion, urging the public not to judge her harshly and to allow her space to heal and rebuild.

Singer Says She Is Ready to Move Forward

Mbuthia did not go into further detail about what specifically led to the deportation. However, she said she is focusing on healing spiritually and emotionally and continuing with her gospel ministry in Kenya.

“I have learned from this experience. I’m grateful to be home and I’m moving forward,” she said.

Despite the setback, the singer reassured her supporters that she remains committed to her music and ministry. She promised to continue releasing new gospel songs and participating in worship events locally.

Like this: Like Loading...