Esther Musila, a Kenyan gospel singer, is married to fellow gospel artist Guardian Angel, they tied the knot on January 4, 2022, in a ceremony attended by close family and friends.

From her previous marriage, Esther has three adult children: two sons, Jamal and Kim, and a daughter, Gilda Naibei.

Her former husband has since passed away, but Esther continues to honor his memory. She maintains a warm relationship with Guardian Angel, and her children have accepted him as part of their family. ​

Esther’s three adult children from her previous marriage:

Glenn Naibei (Jamal) Kim Gilda Naibei

Although Esther and Guardian Angel have not rushed into having children of their own, they have expressed that they are content with their family as it is, and their marriage is fulfilling.

Esther Musila is known for her powerful gospel music and has built a reputation as one of Kenya’s prominent gospel singers.

Guardian Angel, whose real name is Audiphaxed Peter Omwaka,, is also a well-loved gospel singer, known for his inspirational music.

Their relationship became widely publicized due to their significant age difference, with Esther being older than Guardian Angel.

Despite the age gap, the couple has been open about their love and support for one another, and they often share moments from their lives together on social media.

Their relationship has been characterized by mutual respect, love, and a shared faith in God.

Their love story has inspired many fans, and they are often seen as role models for how to navigate love, faith, and family in the public eye.

Gospel Singer Esther Musila: Children & husband Guardian Angel