Joyce Divinah’s Tragic Death in Saudi Arabia After Plea for Help

The Kenyan diaspora community is in mourning following the heartbreaking death of Joyce Divinah, a Kenyan woman who died in Saudi Arabia just hours after making a desperate public plea for medical assistance.

Joyce, who was working as a househelp in Saudi Arabia, passed away on December 24, 2025. It was a day after she went live on TikTok pleading for help as her health rapidly deteriorated. Her death has sparked renewed outrage and urgent questions about the safety, rights, and welfare of Kenyan migrant workers in the Gulf.

A Desperate TikTok Live That Shook Kenyans Online

On December 23, 2025, Joyce appeared in what would become her final TikTok Live video. She was visibly weak and struggling to breathe. Speaking directly to viewers, she revealed that she was alone in her employer’s house. Joyce was suffering from severe chest pain, vomiting, and breathing difficulties.

Despite informing her employer about her condition, Joyce said she had not been taken to hospital.

“When I cough twice, I have to go to the washroom to vomit. Please help me. I have a problem. I am in pain,” Joyce said during the emotional livestream.

Viewers watched in distress as she pleaded for assistance, urging anyone who could help to intervene. The video quickly circulated across social media platforms, drawing widespread concern from Kenyans both at home and abroad.

Dreams of a Better Life Cut Short

Like many young Kenyans, Joyce Divinah had traveled to the Gulf region in search of a better life and financial stability. Employment in Saudi Arabia has long been seen by many as an opportunity to support families back home.

Tragically, Joyce’s dream ended in heartbreak.

Her death has intensified scrutiny of working conditions for domestic workers in Saudi Arabia. There are especially concerns around access to healthcare, employer accountability, and response during medical emergencies.

Outpouring of Grief and Calls for Justice

Following confirmation of Joyce’s death, social media was flooded with messages of grief, anger, and disbelief. Many Kenyans expressed frustration over what they describe as systemic neglect of migrant domestic workers.

Human rights activists and diaspora groups are now calling for:

Immediate investigations into the circumstances surrounding Joyce Divinah’s death

Accountability for employers who deny workers access to medical care

Stronger protections and monitoring of Kenyan workers abroad

Faster emergency response mechanisms through embassies and labor agencies

Renewed Spotlight on Migrant Worker Welfare

Joyce Divinah’s tragic death adds to a growing list of cases involving Kenyan domestic workers in the Middle East who have faced abuse, neglect, or medical emergencies without timely intervention.

Her story has reignited national debate over:

Labor export policies

Recruitment agency accountability

Bilateral labor agreements

The role of the Kenyan government in protecting its citizens abroad

As Kenyans mourn Joyce, many are asking how many more lives must be lost before meaningful reforms are implemented.

Conclusion

Joyce Divinah’s final plea for help has become a painful symbol. It highlights the risks faced by migrant workers far from home. Her death is not just a personal tragedy. It is a wake-up call demanding urgent action to protect vulnerable workers in foreign lands.

May her soul rest in peace.

