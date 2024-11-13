Community Guidelines Violations: TikTok Removes 360,000 Videos

TikTok has reported removing 360,000 videos that Kenyans uploaded on the social media platform between April and June this year.

In the report shared with media houses on Wednesday, November 13, the videos were removed for violating community guidelines.

According to the estimations, the removed videos were less than 1 per cent of the total videos uploaded by Kenyans within that period.

TikTok explained that it used automation technologies which detect harmful videos before they are accessed by other users.

“The report reveals that over 360,000 videos were removed from TikTok in Kenya, which is 0.3% of the total videos uploaded in the country in the latest reporting period,” read the report in part.

“Key findings show that 99.1% of these videos were proactively removed before users reported them, with 95% taken down within 24 hours.”

On the other hand, the social media platform banned over 60,000 accounts. The majority of the accounts were banned because they were owned by minors.

“A total of 60,465 accounts were banned for violating TikTok’s Community Guidelines, with 57,262 accounts being removed because they were suspected to be under the age of 13,” read the report in part.

“With over a billion users and millions of pieces of content posted daily, TikTok continues to invest in advanced technologies that enhance content understanding and assess potential risks.”

Globally, TikTok removed over 178 million videos for violating community guidelines.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

