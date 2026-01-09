Kenyan Man Found Dead in UK After Cold Winter Exposure

The Kenyan community in the United Kingdom and at home is mourning the tragic death of Kepha Otundo Mwambi, a Kenyan man found dead in Reading. He reportedly succumbed to extreme cold while living without shelter during the harsh UK winter.

Reports indicate that Kepha had been homeless and lived in a makeshift tent settlement along Abattoirs Road in Reading. This area was where several unhoused individuals had erected temporary shelters. The encampment came under increasing pressure after Reading Borough Council obtained a High Court Writ of Possession dated July 4, 2025. This authorized the eviction of the camp, leaving its occupants uncertain about their safety and future.

According to community sources, Kepha was exposed to dangerously low winter temperatures while living outdoors. This situation ultimately led to his death. His passing has sent shockwaves through both the Kenyan diaspora in the UK and the wider Reading community. It raises urgent concerns about the protection of vulnerable people during extreme weather.

A Harsh Reality for the Homeless

Winter in the UK is particularly dangerous for those without adequate housing. Prolonged exposure to cold can lead to hypothermia, respiratory complications, and other life-threatening conditions. Homeless advocacy groups have long warned that winter months significantly increase the risk of death among people sleeping rough.

Kepha’s death highlights the human cost of homelessness, especially for migrants and foreign nationals. They may lack family support, access to social services, or awareness of emergency assistance available to them.

Community Calls for Action

Following the tragedy, members of the Kenyan community and local activists are calling on authorities to strengthen winter emergency shelter programs and improve outreach to rough sleepers. Additionally, they want to ensure that eviction processes do not leave vulnerable people exposed to danger.

“This death should not have happened,” said a community member in Reading. “No one should die because they were cold and had nowhere safe to sleep. We must do better as a society.”

A Call for Compassion and Support

Kepha Otundo Mwambi’s death is a painful reminder that homelessness is not just a policy issue — it is a humanitarian one. His story has reignited calls for compassion, better social protection, and coordinated efforts. These must involve councils, charities, and communities to prevent further loss of life.

As winter continues, advocates urge anyone who sees someone sleeping rough to contact local outreach teams or emergency services. This way, help can be provided before another life is lost.

