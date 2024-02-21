Death Announcement: Duke Kepha Mwebi of Laurel, Maryland

We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Duke Mwebi, who was involved in a fatal car accident on the early morning of February 5th, 2024.

Until his death, Duke was working and living in Maryland, USA.

Duke was beloved son of Mama Grace Moraa Mwebi and the late Mzee Bosire Monari Mwebi, formerly of Nyagoto location, Marani – Kitutu Chache, Kisii County. Brother to the late Kennedy Moracha Mwebi, Kepha Mwebi, Christopher Monari Mwebi, Rose Mwebi, Daisy Mwebi, Geoffrey Mwebi. Nephew, uncle, and cousin to many.

Duke was loved and cherished by all who knew him.

We are humbly reaching out for your support to help with giving Duke a befitting send off estimated at around $50,000.

You can send your contributions to Treasurer Jefferson Choti

We are truly grateful for your love and financial support.

For more information please contact:

Jefferson Choti: 240-491-2092 (Treasurer) Annet Waicuga: (503) 954-5060 (Secretary) Dr Onchong’a Onsomu: (202) 696-2314 Marvin Ongera: 419-819-7869 Frankline Onchiri: 206-778-0455 Richard Marucha: 603-867-5345 Ebal Onyiego: 832-202-4862

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

