Missing Kenyan Man in Kent, Washington Found Dead

Kent, Washington, USA — The Kenyan diaspora community in the United States is in mourning following the tragic discovery of Eric Mutuma Kaithula, a Kenyan man who had been missing since October 2025, and has now been confirmed dead.

Kithaula, aged 46, disappeared under unclear circumstances in Kent, Washington. This prompted his family and friends to launch an urgent and emotional search campaign. The campaign spanned both the United States and Kenya. The family had hoped for a safe reunion, but these hopes were shattered. News emerged that his body was found months after he went missing.

The heartbreaking discovery has ushered in the new year 2026 with grief. There are unanswered questions and deep sorrow for his loved ones.

Disappearance and Search Efforts

Eric Mutuma Kaithula, who stood approximately five feet five inches tall, was last seen in Kent, Washington in October 2025. After he failed to return home or contact his family, concern quickly turned into alarm. His disappearance sparked widespread appeals on social media, within Kenyan community groups, and across diaspora networks.

Family members issued repeated pleas for information, sharing his photo and physical description while urging anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward. The case drew significant attention among Kenyans living in the United States, especially in Washington State.

Despite months of searching, distributing flyers, contacting authorities, and coordinating community efforts, the search ended in tragedy.

Family Devastated, Questions Remain

The family has expressed deep pain and devastation following confirmation of his death. They say they are still struggling to understand what happened and are seeking clarity on the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and passing.

Authorities have not yet released full details regarding the cause of death, and investigations are reportedly ongoing.

The family has appealed for privacy and prayers during this difficult time. They are beginning arrangements to mourn and honor their loved one.

Kenyan Diaspora Mourns

News of Kaithula’s death has sent shockwaves through the Kenyan diaspora community. Many are expressing condolences and support to the family. Online messages of sympathy continue to pour in, reflecting the strong sense of community among Kenyans abroad.

As the family prepares to lay Eric Mutuma Kaithula to rest, they are left with grief, memories, and lingering questions. This marks a tragic start to the year for those who loved him.

