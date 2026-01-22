Meet and Greet Optiven Diaspora Team in Houston Texas

Advertisements

Kenyans in the United States are set to benefit from a special investment engagement as Optiven Group brings its Diaspora Team to Houston, Texas, for an exclusive meet and greet session.

Optiven, one of Kenya’s leading real estate investment companies, will host a week-long Diaspora Investment Clinic in Houston, giving Kenyans abroad a rare opportunity to interact face-to-face with Optiven’s senior leadership and explore secure investment opportunities back home.

The event will be led by Carol Kimani, Sales & Marketing Manager at Optiven, who will guide participants through Optiven’s property portfolio, land investment options, and long-term wealth-building strategies tailored specifically for the diaspora.

Event Details: Optiven Houston Diaspora Meet & Greet

📍 Venue: Hyatt Place Houston Galleria

5252 West Alabama, Houston, TX 77056, United States

🗓 Date: 21st January – 28th January 2026

⏰ Time: 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Daily)

What to Expect at the Optiven Houston Event

The Houston meet and greet is designed to help Kenyans in the US make informed, transparent, and secure investment decisions in Kenya.

Participants will benefit from:

One-on-one consultations with Optiven Diaspora Team

Guidance on land and real estate investment in Kenya

Information on Diaspora-friendly property projects

Advice on investment planning, growth, and legacy building

Insights into legal processes, title deeds, and ownership security

Special offers and packages for diaspora investors

This engagement is ideal for Kenyans looking to own land in Kenya, invest in property, plan for retirement, or build generational wealth through real estate.

Why Optiven Targets the Kenyan Diaspora

Optiven has positioned itself as a key partner for Kenyans abroad by offering:

Flexible payment plans for diaspora clients

Verified land with ready title deeds

Transparent and ethical investment processes

Projects across strategic locations in Kenya

Dedicated diaspora support team

With remittances from Kenyans abroad surpassing KSh 1 trillion annually, diaspora investors continue to play a major role in Kenya’s economic growth — and real estate remains one of the most trusted investment channels.

Registration & Contacts

🔗 Register here: https://surl.li/rzsjxf

📞 Enquiries & Appointments:

+1 (925) 491 6339

+254 790 667 799

🌐 Website: www.optiven.co.ke

📧 Email: diaspora@optiven.co.ke

A Chance to Invest, Grow and Build a Legacy

The Optiven Houston Diaspora Meet and Greet offers more than just an information session — it is a strategic platform for Kenyans in the US to take control of their financial future.

Whether you are a first-time investor or an experienced property owner, this is an opportunity to connect directly with Optiven, ask questions, verify projects, and take the next step toward secure property investment in Kenya.

