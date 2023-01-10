Starting The New Year Off Right With Optiven Group

Starting The New Year Off Right With Optiven Group

Greetings and a Happy New Year from your friends at Optiven. A New Year spells a season for laying out your wealth resolutions, whether they’re in Saving more or expansion of your business or growing your investment portfolio.

As champions in Real Estate in Kenya, it is our mission and pleasure to seek out, develop land to empower Kenyans, not only in Kenya, but all over the world through offering state of the art products and services.

This year we are taking what our investors told us they are looking for, Bigger parcels of land at affordable rates with faster Title Deed processing.

Welcome to the Great Oasis Gardens – Nanyuki, the newest home for investors looking for huge chunks of land. Here you can take 5 acres, 10 acres and more depending on your investment needs.

This year, take advantage of our new year offer at the Great Oasis-Nanyuki.

We are currently selling phase 5 of this magnificent project with ready to build amenities.

The Great Oasis-Nanyuki also offers an opportunity for you to start the businesses ideas you have in mind in 2023!

We’ll also have one of the biggest entertainment centers called GMC Fun Place at the Great Oasis Gardens

To invest at the Great Oasis Gardens by Optiven, call, sms or whatsapp 0790300300 or log on to https://www.optiven.co.ke/properties/…

This month we’re enabling you touch another life through Optiven foundation. For EVERY KES 100,000 you make towards payment of a project or installment, we will give KES 1000 to a worthy cause through Optiven Foundation!

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#TujenganeNaOptiven

#InspiringPossibilities

