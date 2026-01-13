Optiven USA 2026: Kenyan Diaspora Invited to Invest Back Home

Optiven Group is set to engage the Kenyan diaspora in the United States through its highly anticipated “Optiven Inspiring Possibilities – USA Tour 2026,” running from January 16 to February 14, 2026, across five major American cities.

The tour offers Kenyans living in the U.S. a unique opportunity to connect directly with Optiven leadership, explore secure land investment opportunities in Kenya, receive title deed updates, and get firsthand guidance on property ownership back home.

The tour will be led by Carol Kimani, Sales & Marketing Manager at Optiven, who will host in-person sessions designed to help diaspora investors make informed, transparent, and secure real estate decisions.

Why the Optiven USA Tour Matters for the Kenyan Diaspora

With diaspora remittances surpassing KSh 1.1 trillion annually, overseas Kenyans continue to play a vital role in Kenya’s economy — especially in real estate and infrastructure development.

However, challenges such as land fraud, delayed title deeds, misinformation, and distance often discourage investment. Optiven’s USA tour directly addresses these concerns by offering:

Verified and secure land investment opportunities

Updates on title deed processing and ownership documentation

Direct engagement with Optiven representatives

Guidance on due diligence, legal compliance, and project development

A platform for diaspora investors to ask questions and get clarity

The sessions aim to build trust, transparency, and confidence for Kenyans abroad seeking to invest responsibly back home.

Optiven USA Tour 2026 Schedule

The tour will take place in the following cities:

Dallas & Houston, Texas — January 16 – 27, 2026

— January 16 – 27, 2026 Phoenix, Arizona — January 28 – February 1, 2026

— January 28 – February 1, 2026 Los Angeles, California — February 2 – 5, 2026

— February 2 – 5, 2026 Seattle, Washington — February 6 – 14, 2026

Each stop will feature interactive investment briefings, one-on-one consultations, and opportunities to start or continue your investment journey with Optiven.

How to Participate

Kenyans in the U.S. are encouraged to book appointments in advance and attend the city closest to them.

For enquiries & appointments:

📞 USA: +1 (205) 899-3061

📞 Kenya: +254 790 667 799

You can also visit Optiven’s official website for more details and updates.

About Optiven Group

Optiven Group is an award-winning Kenyan real estate and investment company known for developing master-planned communities, sustainable housing projects, and transparent land investment solutions. The company has built a strong reputation among the diaspora for reliability, customer engagement, and delivery of genuine title deeds.

A Call to the Diaspora

As Kenya continues to benefit from diaspora investment, initiatives like the Optiven USA Tour 2026 strengthen the bridge between Kenyans abroad and development back home.

Whether you are a first-time investor, an existing Optiven client, or simply exploring opportunities, the tour provides a trusted platform to learn, engage, and invest with confidence.

Like this: Like Loading...