New Job Opportunities for Kenyans to Work in USA

Kenyan job seekers have received a major boost following the signing of a new labour mobility agreement. This is between the Government of Kenya and the Government of the State of Nebraska in the United States. It opens structured and legal pathways for Kenyans to work, study, and train in America.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Kenya, represented by the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, and the Government of the State of Nebraska, represented by the Office of the Secretary of State of Nebraska.

The agreement establishes a collaborative framework in the fields of labour mobility, diaspora affairs, student and apprenticeship training. It also includes technology advancement and cultural exchange. The goal is to promote mutual economic and social benefits for both Kenya and the United States.

Broad Cooperation Beyond Employment

Unlike previous labour arrangements focused purely on jobs, this partnership takes a wider approach by integrating skills development, education, and innovation into labour mobility.

Under the agreement, both parties will cooperate in:

Labour mobility and ethical recruitment

Diaspora engagement and skills transfer

Student exchange and work-based learning

Industry-led apprenticeship and vocational training

Technology and innovation collaboration

Cultural exchange programs

The partnership is informed by the mandate of Kenya’s State Department for Diaspora Affairs. This department is responsible for facilitating global labour mobility and promoting skills transfer for Kenyan citizens abroad.

Focus on Apprenticeships and Skills Development

A core pillar of the agreement is the expansion of work-based learning opportunities for students and young professionals. The parties will support the development of industry-led apprenticeship programs. These programs allow Kenyan and American students to gain practical, on-the-job experience. They also help build internationally competitive skills.

This approach aims to help citizens build knowledge, expertise, and professional networks in their academic and career fields, making them more competitive in the global labour market.

Sectors Targeted Under the Agreement

The cooperation targets sectors facing persistent labour shortages and skills gaps in the U.S., including:

Agriculture and agribusiness

Healthcare and caregiving services

Manufacturing and industrial production

Skilled and semi-skilled technical trades

Technology and innovation-related fields

Kenyan workers are increasingly recognised globally for their professionalism, adaptability, and strong work ethic. These qualities make them attractive candidates for international employers.

No Automatic Jobs or Visas

Authorities have emphasized that the MoU does not guarantee automatic employment or visas. Applicants must still meet all U.S. immigration, skills, and visa requirements.

All recruitment and placements will be conducted strictly through approved and authorised channels to protect workers from fraud, trafficking, and exploitation.

A Safer, Structured Pathway Abroad

For Kenyans seeking opportunities in the United States, the programme represents a major step toward safer, more transparent, and more dignified overseas employment and training opportunities.

Further implementation guidelines and application procedures are expected from the Ministry of Labour, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, and authorised recruitment agencies as the programme is rolled out.

If successfully implemented, the partnership could become transformative for Kenyan families. It would open legal income and training pathways abroad. Additionally, it would strengthen economic and cultural ties between Kenya and the United States.

