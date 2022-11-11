Kenyan Nursing Students to get Apprenticeship in German hospitals

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Kenyan Nursing Students to get Apprenticeship in German hospitals
Kenyan Nursing Students to get Apprenticeship in German hospitals. Photo/Courtesy

Hochschule Koblenz University of Applied Sciences from Germany has announced a partnership with a Kenyan university to train and prepare Kenyan nursing students for job opportunities.

The goal of the project is to prepare 5,000 youths in East Africa for an apprenticeship as a nurse in Germany.

The first batch is students will be trained at Mt Kenya University in partnership with Equip Africa Institute.

Kenyan youths have been invited to apply for the program which includes medical training as well as language proficiency training.

State nursing councils in Germany require foreign-educated nurses to have German language skills/proficiency before registration.

Related Posts
NEWS

German-based Kenyan Songstress Pety Nila Shakes World with…

EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS

Celebrated German Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke Dies At 79

KENYA DIASPORA NEWS

Kenyans in Berlin protest over poor services at embassy

NEWS

Did you know that Jomo Kenyatta could speak German?

In November the first batch of 52 students enrolled for the German language training at Mt Kenya University.

Upon completion of the program, the graduates will be offered a guaranteed nursing apprenticeship in partner German hospitals.

The program seeks to utilise Kenya’s top talent and fill the labour gap in Germany, which is projected to reach 500,000 by 2030.

“Given a population of 51.4 million and an annual growth of 2.6%, Kenya has a sufficiently large labour pool. Furthermore, by African standards, the Kenyan educational system is well-advanced,” a statement by a German university read.

The university announced that Kenya would serve as a base to expand the program to Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda.

By DENIS MWANGI

Source-https://www.pulselive.co.ke/

 

Kenyan Nursing Students to get Apprenticeship in German hospitals

- Advertisement -

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: