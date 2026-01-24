OPTIVEN Inspiring Possibilities – USA Tour Dates 2026

Kenyan Diaspora Invited to Invest in Secure Land Opportunities: Optiven Group, one of Kenya’s leading real estate and land investment companies, has officially announced its USA Tour 2026, scheduled to run from January 21 to February 16, 2026, targeting Kenyans living in the United States and the wider diaspora community.

The Optiven Inspiring Possibilities – USA Tour 2026 aims to connect diaspora investors with secure, verified, and affordable land investment opportunities in Kenya, while offering in-person consultations, project updates, and title deed processing support.

Optiven USA Tour 2026: Cities and Dates

Optiven’s Sales & Marketing Manager Carol Kimani will lead the tour across four major US cities:

📍 Houston, Texas

January 21 – January 28, 2026

📍 Phoenix, Arizona

January 28 – February 4, 2026

📍 Los Angeles, California

February 4 – February 11, 2026

📍 Seattle, Washington

February 11 – February 16, 2026

What to Expect from the Optiven USA Tour

The USA tour provides Kenyan diaspora investors with a rare opportunity to:

Learn about secure land investments in Kenya

Get title deed updates and verification

Explore new and upcoming Optiven projects

Meet the Optiven team in person

Receive professional guidance on diaspora property investment

Ask questions about ROI, legal ownership, and land documentation

Optiven is known for its transparent processes and fully documented projects, making it a trusted brand for thousands of diaspora investors seeking long-term wealth creation back home.

Why the Kenyan Diaspora is Investing with Optiven

With rising interest in diaspora real estate investment, many Kenyans abroad are choosing land as a reliable asset for:

Retirement planning

Building family homes

Commercial development

Generational wealth

Portfolio diversification

Optiven offers projects in strategic locations across Kenya, backed by clean titles, legal compliance, and flexible payment plans.

Meet the Team: Carol Kimani

The USA tour will be led by Carol Kimani, Optiven’s Sales & Marketing Manager, who has extensive experience working with diaspora clients and guiding investors through property acquisition processes.

Her presence ensures investors receive direct, accurate, and personalized support throughout the tour.

How to Register for the Optiven USA Tour

Interested participants can register online via the official Optiven link:

🔗 Register here: https://surl.li/rzsjxf

🌍 Website: www.optiven.co.ke

Contact Details:

📞 Caroline (USA): +1 (925) 491 6339

📞 Office (Kenya): +254 790 667 799

📧 Email: diaspora@optiven.co.ke

A Golden Opportunity for Diaspora Investors

The Optiven Inspiring Possibilities USA Tour 2026 comes at a time when diaspora remittances and investments continue to shape Kenya’s real estate market. For Kenyans living in America, this tour offers a trusted, face-to-face platform to invest confidently, avoid fraud, and secure property back home.

Whether you’re a first-time buyer or a seasoned investor, the Optiven USA Tour is your chance to connect, invest, and build wealth in Kenya—the smart and secure way.

