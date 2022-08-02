Amazing news to our clients in the United States of America. Optiven Group sends an emissary to the USA with Property Titles to Kenyans who purchased property through the company.

George Muteti, a Regional Manager at Optiven is on a special mission to deliver Title Deeds to Kenyans across the United States. This comes as an opportunity for more Kenyans in the diaspora to testify at the legitimacy of the real estate company in delivering its promises.

Against the backdrop of General Elections in Kenya, even more Kenyans are being inspired to take part in the acquisition of land, and particula

rly land acquisition through Optiven.

Their diverse property packages enable anyone to be a property owner from as little as KSH 149K with flexible payment plans up-to 12 Months.

George Muteti will host one-on-one meetings with clients and investors in different states and entry is FREE.

Tell a Friend, Bring a Friend – There is something for everyone.

To schedule a meeting with George Muteti

● Whatsapp +254 713 588 899 or 0790 66 77 99

Together inspiring possibilities.

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

Special Mission: Optiven Delivers Title Deeds To Kenyans In USA