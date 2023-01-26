Do You Have What It Takes To Be Our Special Optiven Envoy

“90% of millionaires become so by owning Real Estate” – Andrew Carnegie

Optiven in 2022 saw major expansions not only on their property portfolio but also saw the organisation venture into new diaspora markets and strengthen existing markets.

George Wachiuri the founder and CEO of Optiven limited has reiterated that Optiven is deliberate about empowering Kenyans across the African continent, more so to have their own property back home.

This expansion saw the creation of more job opportunities through the Special Optiven Envoy (SOE) who are simply ‘Optiven Ambassadors’. These members are responsible for a number of activities including introducing Optiven products to friends and social groups of Kenyans living abroad.

Who is a Special Optiven Envoy?

A Special Optiven Envoy is an EXCLUSIVE ambassador for our brand. Responsibilities include:

Introduce Optiven products to your friends, family and Kenyans living in your state and encourage them to invest through us. Share Optiven products on your social circles of Kenyans living in the Diaspora Introduce and induct our Relationship Managers into some of these social groups on WhatsApp, Facebook, etc. Advise and engage Optiven Relationship managers with upcoming events. Identify and address customer enquiries, concerns and feedback on behalf of Optiven

Optiven takes good care of her friends, so our Special Optiven Envoys will be granted all the necessary support. From branding materials for outdoor events and activations, footing the required costs for the SOEs marketing efforts and of course prompt payment of commissions to these extraordinary ladies and gentlemen.

Sound good?

Our track record speaks for itself, this is why we’re looking for YOU to be our Special Optiven Envoy (SOE). Here is an opportunity to carry our flag and exclusively associate with a trusted real estate agent.

What are the requirements for one to be an SOE?

A resident of the United States or a Country in North America. You must be 18 years and older. You must have either directly or indirectly (family) invested in Optiven Products. You must have no other affiliations with other Real Estate agents in Kenya.

The rollout of the visiting missions to Africa kicked off in May 2022 as George Wachiuri intends to put a footprint in 20 African countries by 2041.

Kenyans trust only ONE investment partner with their hard-earned cash to deliver genuine property Title Deeds promptly.

Are you ready to be part of this Movement?

Reach out to Optiven Diaspora Affairs manager at [email protected] or 0790 66 77 99

Keep Safe. Happy 2023!

This month we’re enabling you to touch another life through the Optiven foundation. For EVERY KES 100,000, you make towards payment of a project or instalment, we will give KES 1000 to a worthy cause through Optiven Foundation!

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#TujenganeNaOptiven

#InspiringPossibilities

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

