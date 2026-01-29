Popular Kikuyu Gospel Artist Muigai wa Njoroge Marries Third Wife

Advertisements

Popular Kikuyu gospel musician Muigai wa Njoroge is once again trending across Kenya and the diaspora — and this time, it has nothing to do with his music.

Reports emerging in late January 2026 claim that the outspoken gospel artist has ended his marriage with his second wife, Queen Stacey. Furthermore, he has allegedly married her close friend as his third wife.

The shocking revelation has sparked widespread debate across social media platforms. As a result, conversations are reigniting about polygamy, marriage, betrayal, and faith within Kenya’s gospel industry.

Alleged Fallout with Queen Stacey

Muigai wa Njoroge and Queen Stacey had long portrayed a picture of unity. They frequently shared photos and affectionate messages on social media. However, sources close to the family now claim the relationship has collapsed.

According to multiple reports, Muigai allegedly impregnated Stacey’s close friend, identified as Shiku. This ultimately led to the breakdown of the marriage.

It is further alleged that Muigai has now officially taken Shiku as his third wife. This adds a dramatic new chapter to his already controversial personal life.

Who is the Alleged Third Wife?

The woman at the center of the controversy is said to be Shiku, a close friend of Queen Stacey.

Sources claim the relationship began discreetly before turning into a full-blown marriage after the alleged pregnancy.

While Muigai has not publicly confirmed or denied the reports, the story has continued to gain traction, with fans and critics weighing in on the matter.

First Wife Njeri wa Muigai Speaks on Past Trauma

This latest scandal follows earlier public drama involving Muigai’s first wife, Gladys Njeri. She previously opened up about the emotional pain she suffered when Muigai married Queen Stacey as a second wife.

In past interviews and online posts, Gladys revealed she experienced deep emotional distress and depression, saying the polygamous union shattered her sense of security and trust.

Her past testimony has now resurfaced. Consequently, many are sympathizing with the women involved and questioning the impact of the singer’s choices on his family.

Public Reaction and Gospel Industry Debate

The controversy has reignited debate about:

Polygamy in modern Kenya

Morality within the gospel music industry

Power, influence, and accountability among celebrities

The emotional toll on women and children in polygamous unions

Many fans are expressing disappointment, arguing that gospel artists should reflect values of integrity, compassion, and responsibility.

Muigai Yet to Issue Official Statement

As of publication, Muigai wa Njoroge has not issued any official statement regarding the alleged marriage, separation, or claims involving Shiku.

DiasporaMessenger.com will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more details emerge.

