Muigai Wa Njoroge’s Second Wife Embroiled in Social Media Storm

Renowned gospel singer Muigai Wa Njoroge’s second wife, Queen Stacey, has found herself embroiled in a social media storm as she confronts trolls on her TikTok page who have been questioning her recognition within the artist’s family, particularly from Muigai’s mother.

The controversy erupted after Muigai’s first wife, Njeri, received warm praise during the launch of her Woman of Courage Foundation.

Muigai’s mother paid a glowing tribute to Njeri, expressing her confidence that she has a worthy successor to care for her son and grandchildren.

“I know when I will leave this world, I have a woman to leave my children with,” she emotionally stated, adding a heartfelt prayer at the event.

The mother urged attendees to show love to Njeri, acknowledging the challenges she had faced in life.

However, this show of appreciation for the first wife stirred a reaction on Queen Stacey’s TikTok page, where some followers questioned her acknowledgment within the family, stating that Muigai’s mother did not recognise her.

In response to the trolls, Queen Stacey took to her comment section to assert her position.

She reminded detractors that she is married to Muigai, not his mother-in-law.

“Do you want me to cry because of prayers? I am married to Muigai, not the mother-in-law. One day, if she likes, she will be happy about me,” she firmly stated.

Meanwhile, during the event, Njeri expressed gratitude to her mother-in-law, describing her as a great woman.

“I want to thank my mother-in-love. She is my mum, and we are very close,” Njeri said as she became emotional. She thanked her for welcoming her into her home and treating her like a firstborn daughter.

The polygamous Kikuyu musician, Muigai Wa Njoroge, acknowledged Njeri for her acceptance of Queen Stacey as his second wife.

“You always make me happy because when I told you I wanted another wife, you didn’t oppose it. You accepted her as my wife because if you opposed her and I had accepted her, nothing could have changed. Thanks for accepting her,” he expressed.

In August, Muigai Wa Njoroge conducted a ruracio ceremony to pay dowry for his second wife, Queen Stacey. The mother did not attend.

By Elizabeth Ngigi

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.africa/

