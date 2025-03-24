Muigai wa Njoroge Wife and Children: A Polygamous Life

In the vibrant landscape of Kenyan gospel music, few figures shine as brightly as Muigai wa Njoroge. Renowned for his soul-stirring melodies and powerful lyrics, he has enchanted audiences with songs that not only resonate spiritually but also reflect deep-rooted family values.

However, beyond his musical contributions, Muigai’s embrace of polygamy adds a fascinating layer to his narrative. He has had two wives and seven children.

First Wife: Njeri Wa Muigai

Njeri wa Muigai is widely recognized as the first wife of the prominent Kenyan businessman and politician, Muigai wa Thiong’o. They were married in the early years of his career.

With his first wife, Njeri, Muigai has four children. They have been photographed together, showcasing their close family bond. ​

Second Wife: Queen Stacey

Muigai’s second wife, Queen Stacey, is a significant part of his life. Their relationship has been publicly celebrated, including a lavish dowry payment ceremony. Together, they have three children.

In August 2023, Muigai and Queen Stacey formalized their union with a traditional wedding attended by family, friends, and notable personalities. All seven of Muigai’s children from both marriages were present, expressing their happiness and support for their father’s marriage.

Despite the complexities of polygamy, Muigai wa Njoroge appeared to maintain a harmonious relationship with his wives and children, frequently sharing family moments with the public.​

Divorce with Njeri

​In early 2024, Njeri Wa Muigai, the first wife of Muigai Wa Njoroge, revealed during an interview with Kameme FM that they had separated.

She shared that their relationship deteriorated after Muigai married his second wife, Queen Stacey, leading Njeri into a period of depression and emotional turmoil.

Despite her sincere efforts, Njeri admitted that her marriage eventually crumbled, leading to her separation from the renowned singer.

“We tried, I don’t want to blame anyone because we tried, but unfortunately, it never worked, and that is the saddest thing. It never worked, anger became the danger,” she said.

