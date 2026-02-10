Power House Community Church Couples Dinner & Seminar 2026

Power House Community Church has announced its 2026 Couples Dinner and Seminar, a special Valentine’s Day gathering designed to uplift, strengthen, and celebrate Christian marriages.

The event invites all married couples to an afternoon of fellowship, laughter, meaningful conversation, and spiritual growth, centered on God’s design for marriage and partnership.

Event Details

Event: Couples Dinner & Seminar

Couples Dinner & Seminar Date: February 14, 2026

February 14, 2026 Time: 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Venue: 10778 Rhode Island Avenue, Beltsville, MD 20705

Theme

“Doing Life Together”

“I will make him a helper fit for him” — Genesis 2:18

The seminar will focus on walking together in unity, mutual support, love, and purpose within the marriage institution, guided by biblical principles.

What to Expect

Inspiring teachings on Christian marriage

Interactive discussions and real-life insights

A warm dinner experience for couples

A relaxed atmosphere encouraging connection and renewal

Church leaders emphasize that the seminar is designed to sharpen one another, encourage open dialogue, and reaffirm commitment between spouses.

“It will be a great time of interaction, laughter, and strengthening one another in this sacred institution of marriage.”

The church warmly encourages couples to attend and be part of this impactful Valentine’s Day experience.

Shalom 🙏🏾

