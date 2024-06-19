Invitation to Community Kesha at Power House Church on June 21

Join Kenyan Pastors in the DMV Area on June 21, 2024, for a transformative Community Kesha at Power House Church.

Experience the incredible power of prayer as these inspirational leaders come together to guide you on a spiritual journey like no other.

This unique event promises to be unforgettable, creating a powerful connection between attendees and their faith.

Whether you seek solace, guidance, or simply a deeper sense of purpose, this Kesha offers the opportunity to tap into the spiritual energy and wisdom of renowned Kenyan Pastors.

Through passionate sermons, uplifting worship, and fervent prayer sessions, you will be immersed in an atmosphere that ignites your faith and nourishes your soul.

As you join hands with fellow believers and engage in heartfelt prayer, you will witness the transformative power of collective spiritual connection.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the transformative power of prayer and join Kenyan Pastors in the DMV Area for a Kesha like no other.

Mark your calendar for June 21, 2024, and prepare to embark on a journey of spiritual growth and renewal at Power House Church.

The Address is:

10778 Rhode Island Avenue , Beltsville, MD 20705

(Beltsville Professional Center)

