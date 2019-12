Job opportunity at Optiven Group: Start the Year 2020 with a smile!

Optiven Group is pleased to announce *15 new job openings for Kenyans who has passion in marketing* (https://www.optiven.co.ke/ careers/sales-marketing- executives/

We thank God that the company was able to create an *additional 150 permanent jobs for Kenyans and over 200 casual labourers* in the year 2019.

We invite more talents to join Optiven movement in Jan 2020 and let us keep baking a big cake for the sake of our country’s growth.

*Share* this message to your loved ones who are willing to join our vision of *economically and socially empower and Transform the society*

It is vital to note that Optiven *does not charge any fees to attend any interview for those shortlisted*. Do not pay any money to anyone purporting to charge any fee for such an undertaking. Optiven Group is an an equal opportunity Employer.

For more about Optiven, kindly visit our Website: www.optiven.co.ke (All Your Property Needs)

