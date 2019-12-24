Optiven – Equity Bank Partnership Being Received Warmly by Kenyans

The latest Optiven – Equity partnership has continued to receive warm reception among Kenyans who can now easily become part of one of the top high-end residential estates in the region.

This partnership involves getting 90% financing and 120 months to repay for the classy plots located inside an 18 hole golf Resort.

The option to repay the financed amount for 10 years is now one of the longest installment plan in the market and the highest portion paid as the customer is only required to pay 10% deposit plus transfer costs.

What’s more, the property paying turnaround is happening within 7 days on the documents receipt and approval.

We not only have only 130 plots available but the uptake has been amazing.

This property was rated the best in East and Central Africa.

