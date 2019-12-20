The Kenya Airlift Program To USA-This Program Is For You

By Bob Mwiti

The Kenya Airlift Program To USA-This Program Is For YouIf you are a smart Kenyan with a dream of studying IT-related master’s program in USA, and later working here in the tech industry, this program is for you.

Please check the updated program handbook in the link below.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VrQT-t9BzD6Qxv96HTu8GcHihH5Gmojz/view?usp=sharing

Incase of any questions please send them to scholars@appstecamerica.com

If you are qualified and wish to be part of our prospective group of students, follow the whatsapp group link in the handbook and Join the group.

In the group we will answer all the questions that you may have.

Please DO NOT join the group if you do not qualify, or if you do not intend to benefit from the program.

Reminder;

The program will be featured on this weekend’s edition of daring abroad on KTN on Saturday 21st December, 2019 at 9.45PM EAT .Don’t miss!!

 

