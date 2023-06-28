Reactions After Ruto’s Meeting With SK Macharia At State House

Reactions After Ruto’s Meeting With SK Macharia At State House

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has weighed in on President William Ruto’s meeting with Royal Media Services (RMS) chairman Samuel Kamau Macharia popularly known as SK Macharia.

The senior counsel in a tweet on Wednesday, June 28 stated that generals surrender carefully after negotiating and terms agreed upon.

“Even Generals surrender! Every surrender is carefully negotiated and its terms agreed upon…and written,” he stated.

President Ruto held a meeting with Macharia on Tuesday at State House Nairobi.

A source at State House confirmed the meeting to Nairobileo.co.ke noting that the President met with the RMS chairman just like he does with other local investors.

“I confirm the meeting. SK Macharia is a local investor. The President met him just like he does others,” the source privy to the matter spoke to this journalist.

File image of SK Macharia and Emannuel Tallam at State House.

Macharia supported Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga in the run-up to the August 9, 2022, general election.

He however clarified that the RMS was independent and would not engage in biased reporting when covering politics.

“I am exercising my personal constitutional right to political participation as a responsible and free citizen. My political views and preferences are completely independent of my businesses which are managed by impartial and competent professionals,” Macharia stated on December 10, 2021.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

SK Macharia Meets Ruto Privately at State House

President William Ruto, on Tuesday, June 27, held a private meeting with Royal Media Services (RMS) chairman, Samuel Kamau Macharia at State House, Nairobi.

Sources close to the presidency told Kenyans.co.ke that Ruto allowed only SK Macharia, a close confidant of Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga, into the meeting.

With Macharia accused of opposing Ruto during the heightened campaigns ahead of the 2022 General Election, the President’s allies were astounded by the closely guarded meeting between the two.

“I was not privy to the talks, but SK Macharia’s meeting with the President was their personal affair. After all, many people do come to State House,” the source stated.

Soon after the meeting, a photo of SK Macharia and Emmanuel Talam, the Press Secretary of the Presidential Communication Service (PCS), was shared widely on the internet, eliciting a debate.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, Talam also confirmed meeting SK at State House premises, adding that he took the photo with the media guru out of love and admiration for him.

Talam explained that he was nurtured by SK Macharia, who offered him his first job as a journalist at Royal Media Services.

“I only took a photo with him because I knew him from my days at the Roya Media Services where I began my career,” SK Macharia stated.

Further, Talam noted that Macharia is a force to reckon with in the media, business and political sectors.

In the run-up to the August 9, 2022, Presidential Election, Macharia supported Azimio La Umoja candidate Raila Odinga.

However, Macharia clarified that his media outlets were independent and would not engage in partisan politics.

“I am exercising my constitutional right to political participation as a responsible and free citizen.

“My political views and preferences are completely independent of my businesses managed by impartial and competent professionals,” SK Macharia stated on Friday, December 10, at the Azimio La Umoja National Convention.

By MARK OBAR

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Reactions After Ruto’s Meeting With SK Macharia At State House