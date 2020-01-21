MP Charles Njagua donates mattress to Babu Owino in prison

Starehe MP Charles Njagua aka Jaguar on Tuesday donated mattresses to Industrial Area Remand Prison saying remandees should be comfortable as they await the outcome of their cases.

The legislator also took the opportunity to take a dig at his counterpart Babu Owino (Embakasi East) saying he will be a beneficiary of a heavy-duty mattress.

“Today I will donate over 200 mattresses to Industrial Area Prison, Starehe. I believe that remandees should be as comfortable as possible as they await the outcome of their cases.

“My colleague, Hon. Babu Owino, will benefit from one of the heavy-duty mattresses,” he wrote.

In 2018, Babu and Jaguar traded blows at Parliament Buildings and had to be separated by staff.

It was reported that Owino walked into the media center where journalists were following the parliamentary discussion on the amendment of electoral laws and moments later Jaguar walked in looking for Babu.

A scuffle ensued and the two politicians exchanged blows before they were separated by parliamentary orderlies.

Both of them apologized for the incident although Babu maintained that ‘Jaguar’s cheeks moved to him.’

The Embakasi East MP is currently in remand after denying an attempted murder charge.

The lawmaker was accused of shooting DJ Evolve at a Nairobi club and behaving in a disorderly manner while carrying a firearm.

On Monday he urged the public to remain calm and wait for his side of the story.

By Vincent Kejitan

Source-standardmedia.co.ke