There has been a lot of noise after the Ambitious Diaspora Group named its cabinet to Represent the Entire Diaspora. To answer some of the critics,the president of DNA (Diaspora National Assembly 254) His Excellency Dr, D K Gitau was on Radio R FM with DJ Canida Richard from Stuttgart Germany.

The Diaspora National Assembly is a whatsapp group that mirrors the Kenya National Assembly , just few days ago,it released the names of its patriotic leaders that will represent the entire Diaspora on issues that affect all in the Diaspora.

The group that forwarded their proposals to the BBI task force is now all fired up and ready to work closely with the Government to ensure that service delivery to all in the Diaspora will be smooth and closer to where Kenyans live.

The Diaspora National Assembly is comprised of 180 committed dedicated honorable members who daily debate on current issues mostly from Kenya and in the Diaspora.

The aim of this unique group is to unite all in the Diaspora so that all can have one voice to attain the grandest height possible. We fail because we do not try. Here below is the new lineup.

