Mahiga Homes 2nd anniversary celebrations-Trusted real estate developer

0 110
VideoNEWSPROMOTED CONTENT
By Diaspora Messenger
Mahiga Homes 2nd anniversary celebrations-Trusted real estate developer

- Advertisement -

Your number one most trusted real estate developer in East and Central Africa Mahiga homes Ltd celebrated 2nd anniversary in pomp and colour, the event was marked with jubilation as every speaker praised the developer for the great achievements in just two years. The developer has built and handed over 4 housing projects namely;
*Cornerstone I Estate
*Cornerstone III Estate
*Cornerstone IV Estate
*Kamulu Cornerstone Gardens
More Related Stories
NEWS

Mahiga Homes is a trusted brand and most trusted developer…

NEWS

Mahiga Quality Homes: Osoit II Gardens Kitengela &…

PROMOTED CONTENT

Mahiga Homes USA Tour to meet the people In October 2019

NEWS

Mahiga homes: A Trusted Brand for affordable houses in Kenya

The celebrations were attended by several guests and clients who have invested with Mahiga homes.
Kikuyu Diaspora Media CEO Jeremy Damaris and Finance Director Josephine Wairimu graced the event.
Jeremy Damaris had this to say, ‘when Ruhiu told me that he has a project I listened to him and trusted him as my brother, its two years down the line and have never heard any complains from any client.
Mahiga homes Directors thanked and appreciated all the clients from believing in the developer.
Here are the current affordable  houses that the developer is selling,
Rockvilla  Annex located just 400 meters off tarmac at Joska long kangundo road, Kangundo  rd is under construction to upgrade to dual carriageway,Spacious 3 bedroom bungalows master ensuite on plot  size 40 by 80 kes 3.95m deposit kes 1.6m then pay the balance in 12 monthly instalments

 

Contact: https://mahigahomes.co.ke/

 

Mahiga Homes 2nd anniversary celebrations-Trusted real estate developer

ALSO READ  VIDEO: Reason Jomo Kenyatta Hid His Movie Role From Kenyans
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Follow Us @diasporam

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });