Mahiga Homes 2nd anniversary celebrations-Trusted real estate developer

- Advertisement -

Your number one most trusted real estate developer in East and Central Africa Mahiga homes Ltd celebrated 2nd anniversary in pomp and colour, the event was marked with jubilation as every speaker praised the developer for the great achievements in just two years. The developer has built and handed over 4 housing projects namely;

*Cornerstone I Estate

*Cornerstone III Estate

*Cornerstone IV Estate

*Kamulu Cornerstone Gardens

The celebrations were attended by several guests and clients who have invested with Mahiga homes.

Kikuyu Diaspora Media CEO Jeremy Damaris and Finance Director Josephine Wairimu graced the event.

Jeremy Damaris had this to say, ‘when Ruhiu told me that he has a project I listened to him and trusted him as my brother, its two years down the line and have never heard any complains from any client.

Mahiga homes Directors thanked and appreciated all the clients from believing in the developer.

Here are the current affordable houses that the developer is selling,

Rockvilla Annex located just 400 meters off tarmac at Joska long kangundo road, Kangundo rd is under construction to upgrade to dual carriageway,Spacious 3 bedroom bungalows master ensuite on plot size 40 by 80 kes 3.95m deposit kes 1.6m then pay the balance in 12 monthly instalments

Contact: https://mahigahomes.co.ke/

Mahiga Homes 2nd anniversary celebrations-Trusted real estate developer