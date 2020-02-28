PHOTOS: Sabina Chege warmly welcomes Fred Matiangi to her constituency

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has made headlines after he was spotted holding hands with Muranga county women rep Sabina Chege. The photos were taken when the women rep was welcoming Matiangi to her constituency.

- Advertisement -

This bond between the two government officials has sparked a conversation amongst Kenyans on the nature of their relationship. Although Matiangi has never introduced his wife to the public, the Muranga women rep has sealed her image to the public as a married woman.

In the photo, the pair was in the company of police officers and other government officials. The photos have triggered curiosity amongst Kenyans who have questioned how comfortable they are around each other for them to hold each other’s hands firmly in publicly.

Although some seemed to read much into the photo others expressed their frustration over the coronavirus scare suggesting that there is nothing important to discuss about their shared moment.

Check out some of the reactions

Ben [email protected]This is no news! We got more important things to keep meditating upon like the

Brian [email protected]_brian88So?

[email protected]I love her dress

[email protected]_eto make bbi noise but maendeleo she is down, last infact, squanders cdf

SmoQin [email protected]All the time i hear this name ata kidogo nishangae matiangi anatafuta nini sabina joy gakiiiii

Okindo [email protected]So what,, corona will wipe us all out. Kila mtu akae kwao akufie uko

Tuguti Moses [email protected] if the worst happens due to your incompetence on controlling the corona virus, just remember that it will start with your families before any other kenya.. God is in control poor kenyans

By Wendy Kahaso

Source-dailyactive.info

PHOTOS: Sabina Chege warmly welcomes Fred Matiangi to her constituency