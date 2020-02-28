PHOTOS: Sabina Chege warmly welcomes Fred Matiangi to her constituency

0 143
NEWSKENYAN NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger

PHOTOS: Sabina Chege warmly welcomes Fred Matiangi to her constituency

PHOTOS: Sabina Chege warmly welcomes Fred Matiangi to her constituencyCabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has made headlines after he was spotted holding hands with Muranga county women rep Sabina Chege. The photos were taken when the women rep was welcoming Matiangi to her constituency.

- Advertisement -

This bond between the two government officials has sparked a conversation amongst Kenyans on the nature of their relationship. Although Matiangi has never introduced his wife to the public, the Muranga women rep has sealed her image to the public as a married woman.

In the photo, the pair was in the company of police officers and other government officials. The photos have triggered curiosity amongst Kenyans who have questioned how comfortable they are around each other for them to hold each other’s hands firmly in publicly.

Although some seemed to read much into the photo others expressed their frustration over the coronavirus scare suggesting that there is nothing important to discuss about their shared moment.

Check out some of the reactions

Ben [email protected]This is no news! We got more important things to keep meditating upon like the

More Related Stories
NEWS

Powerful men in Uhuru’s Gov’t who call shots beyond…

NEWS

Fred Matiang’i blames law for Miguna Miguna’s…

NEWS

Murang’a residents fires back after Uhuru cancels…

NEWS

Inside Uhuru’s new kitchen cabinet: Team running show

Brian [email protected]_brian88So?

[email protected]I love her dress

[email protected]_eto make bbi noise but maendeleo she is down, last infact, squanders cdf

SmoQin [email protected]All the time i hear this name ata kidogo nishangae matiangi anatafuta nini sabina joy gakiiiii

Okindo [email protected]So what,, corona will wipe us all out. Kila mtu akae kwao akufie uko

Tuguti Moses [email protected] if the worst happens due to your incompetence on controlling the corona virus, just remember that it will start with your families before any other kenya.. God is in control poor kenyans

By Wendy Kahaso 

Source-dailyactive.info

 

PHOTOS: Sabina Chege warmly welcomes Fred Matiangi to her constituency

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

google_ad_client: "ca-pub-2079790220574376", enable_page_level_ads: true });
%d bloggers like this: