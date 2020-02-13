Valentine: Men, don’t break your backs to impress your partner-Julie Gichuru

Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and some people are already feeling the heat.The need to do something special for your partner should be normal especially if you value them.

However, in these tough economic times, going out for a candle-lit dinner at a five-star hotel might be beyond the reach of many.

Former news anchor Julie Gichuru has advised men to live within their means and not to break their backs in a bid to impress their partners.

Through a post on her social media pages, Gichuru stated that understanding partners should appreciate the little they get especially if it’s from the heart.

“There is no need to feel pressure to deliver what is beyond your means or even simply imprudent or impractical. One rose and your time is more than enough and any woman worth her salt would get it.

“If you feel pressured to live beyond your means maybe you need to look for the woman who will be your friend, partner and equal.

“Give love, respect and attention every day, that is the true gift,” she said.

To the ladies, Julie challenged them to also treat their men and spoil them for a change.

“There is nothing more empowering than deciding to break the mold and take control. Get him a rose. Give him a gift. Take the driver’s seat and spoil him if you can.

“A woman must know that she needs nothing from any external forces other than God. She must know that she can handle her business. She therefore needs no man but is able to choose her partner – her homie/lover/friend. That is powerful. Be that woman,” she remarked.

Source-standardmedia.co.ke

