COVID19: Ordeal in quarantine centers for returning Kenyans

Quarantined persons with chronic illnesses have complained they were unable to access medical help since they returned to the country.

Compulsory quarantine for 14 days is a directive by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“I returned to the country on Monday after spine surgery in India. I have been sleeping at Pride Inn conference room on the first floor for the last two days,” Francis Thuo said.

Thuo, 71, is among Kenyans who had travelled out of the country for treatment.

“We were dumped here on Monday and have not showered or eaten since our relatives are not allowed to bring food to the hotel,” he said.