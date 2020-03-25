How to go about your land investment amidst Covid 19 Pandemic

How to go about your land investment amidst Covid 19 Pandemic

Username Investments is an innovative Company that continuously looks for ways to make life easier for our customers, employees and suppliers. During this time, we want to assure you of our commitment to continue serving you smoothly as you invest with us. Below is a procedure on how to go about your investment:

- Advertisement -

Identify project and choose a plot(s) from the layout provided. Book your plot by paying the booking fee through one of our payment options. Fill in an online Offer Letter shared to you by your Relationship Manager. You will receive a copy to your email for your records. Complete payment within the payment duration given. A Transfer Document and a Sale Agreement will be shared with you for signing. You can sign the documents and send them to us via courier service. Alternatively, you can sign the Sale Agreement and Title Transfer and have them witnessed by a notary public, scan and send to us via email. Once your title deed is processed we will ship it to you via your preferred courier service or write to us with instructions to give it to your lawyer or your family member.

Our properties are in various locations such as Kangundo Road, Ngong, Athi River, Matuu, Konza, Tinga, Naivasha and Nakuru.

To invest;

Visit: www.usernameproperties.com

Call/WhatsApp: +254 721 449911

Email: [email protected]