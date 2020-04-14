Kenya Embassy staff in US Ruth Anyango Ogonda succumbed to Covid-19

A Kenyan administrative attaché in the United States of America is dead. Ruth Anyango Ogonda attached to Kenya’s Consulate-General in Los Angeles is suspected to have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ogonda was suddenly taken ill at her residence on the morning of Thursday last week following which, Consulate staff called in paramedics who rushed her to Olympia Medical Centre, Los Angeles where she was admitted.

An official at the ministry told the Star that preliminary examination indicates she had all the symptoms related to the virus.

The official said the ministry is, however, awaiting for post-mortem results to be issued before the end of the day.

“It is with the deepest regret, that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, announces the untimely demise on Friday, 10th April 2020, of Ruth Anyango Ogonda, the Administrative Attaché at Kenya’s Consulate-General in Los Angeles, United States of America,” read part of the statement by Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau.