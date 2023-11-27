Eunice Mbugua’s Unforeseen Surprises and Eye-Opening Moments in Missouri

Eunice Mbugua’s excitement and anticipation surged as she embarked on her first-ever flight from Nairobi to Springfield, Missouri, initiating her master’s journey through The KENYA Airlift Program.

The breathtaking views from the window, as the plane gracefully soared above the clouds, etched unforgettable moments into her memory. As the plane descended into Springfield, she couldn’t help but marvel at the incredible adventure that marked the commencement of her new life in America.

Landing at Missouri State University in Springfield, she was met with unexpected differences from Kenya. The clean, orderly streets and the apparent absence of people outdoors presented a serene contrast. The strict adherence to traffic rules stood out, as did the sight of individuals confidently wearing very light summer clothes. These observations marked the beginning of Eunice’s journey into the distinctive cultural landscape of her new American surroundings.

Reflecting on her initial days, she recounts the challenges of navigating the various buildings on campus. However, she has since seamlessly adjusted to life in Springfield. Despite the ache of missing her family, friends, and the familiar flavors of Kenyan cuisine, the realization that she is in the land of opportunities provides her with both comfort and the resilience to persist.

This article is brought to your courtesy of The KENYA Airlift Program

The KENYA Airlift Program is an award-winning initiative that helps brilliant Kenyan Students achieve the dream of studying in the US regardless of their financial background.

The program was founded in late 2018 by US-based education & technology consultant Bob Mwiti.

The program’s mission is achieved through key partnership with MPOWER Financing as the official lending partner for unsecured student loans that cover both tuition and living expenses, partnership with universities in US where the program negotiates tuition fee waivers and scholarships, partnership with The Airlift Sacco to help finance students’ relocation expenses and partnership with Qatar Airways who offer discounted relocation air tickets to the students.

The program only accommodates ambitious and incredibly talented Kenyans who are willing to take a leap of faith in joining the tech industry by studying STEM or business-related master’s programs.

This award-winning program is trying to fix two major challenges Kenyan Students face in their quest to study in America, namely:

Financing and career support

The program is divided into two options; regular and parallel, which are based on the student’s academic qualifications and financial capabilities.

Regular student’s academic requirement is a B plain mean grade in KCSE with a B plain in Mathematics or Physics and a second class division in undergraduate, whereas Parallel students’ academic requirements is a C+ mean grade in KCSE and a second class division in undergraduate.

The program has an active membership of about 2000 students, and as of January 2023, the program has seen over 200 students relocate since inception, to study at various top State Universities in the US, with many more currently in the relocation pipeline.

The program has official working relationship with top Universities in North America namely:

University of Kentucky

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Missouri State University

University of Louisville

University of Delaware

Grand Valley State University

South Dakota State University

Temple University

The University of Alabama in Huntsville

Northeastern University Toronto & Vancouver, Canada



If you are interested in joining this fantastic program, please apply today by visiting our website at www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

For any further inquiries, you can also visit our head office in Nairobi at Muthaiga Square, 3rd Floor suite 311 on Thika Road opposite Muthaiga Police Station or you can give us a call at 0721-263-977.

Eunice Mbugua’s Unforeseen Surprises and Eye-Opening Moments in Missouri