Kenyans question Raila’s directive to Sonko while holding no public office

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday, April 14 issued a ‘directive’ to the Mike Sonko-led Nairobi County Government, sparking a heated debate.

Raila made the controversial statement after meeting Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Maj. Gen. Mohammed Badi and Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi as well as the Majority and Minority leaders at his office in Capitol Hill, Nairobi.

“I directed the county government to fully support the metropolitan services team to enable it to deliver where the county had failed,” he wrote on Twitter, alluding to the transfer of some functions from the county government to the national government.

Raila also posed for photos alongside Badi and the rest of the leaders, observing physical distancing recommendations and wearing a facial mask branded with Kenyan flag colours.

His statement sparked fierce debate, with some questioning how he could issue directives while holding no public office while some took it as an indicator of his influence in the government since his March 9, 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“You directed as who? You don’t have any powers or authority to lecture someone,” argued one Martin Waweru, for instance.

Contacted by Kenyans.co.ke, however, the former Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Dennis Onyango made it clear that Raila expected the directive to be complied with.

“Raila gave the directives and we expect the directives to be adhered to,” he stated.

His position was affirmed by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communications Director Philip Etale who told this writer that no mistake was made in the post as some had presumed.

Sonko’s Communications Director Jacob Elkanah was yet to respond to queries by Kenyans.co.ke by the time of publication.

The high-ranking status of his guests had also raised eyebrows with Badi only recently put in charge of the team tasked by President Uhuru Kenyatta to take over key functions of the county.

During a ceremony at State House, Nairobi on Wednesday, March 18 when the functions were officially handed over to the national government, Uhuru noted that graft cartels would be the biggest challenge encountered by Badi’s team.

“The biggest problem that the city faces is corruption and cartels that have a vice-like grip. From collection of garbage, to issuance of permits, the cartels have made service delivery almost impossible,” he stated.

