MAHIGA HOMES LTD DONATES TO COMBAT COVID-19

By Peter Nyaga
MAHIGA HOMES LTD DONATES TO COMBAT COVID-19The fastest-growing Real Estate Developer in Kenya specialising in affordable houses, Mahiga Homes Ltd, today in a kind goodwill gesture extended a hand by giving foodstuffs and Covid-19 care packages to residents of Makao village in Ridgeways, in Kiambu County.

The company which is credited with developing affordable houses in Ruiru, Kenyatta road, Joska and Kitengela is involved in several corporate social responsibility activities geared towards combating coronavirus.

The directors of the company were accompanied by the staff to distribute the foodstuffs. The CEO, Mr Peter Nyaga, urged the residents to observe MoH guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by using face masks, using hand sanitizer and or washing hands as frequently as possible.
