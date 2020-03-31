How to invest affordably as a Chama amidst Covid 19 Pandemic

Username Investment Ltd. Username Investment Ltd is glad to be empowering Chama’s to achieve their investment dreams. Below is a step by step procedure on how to go about your investment as a Chama;

Identify a project that’s suits your Chama savings and investment goal. Select representative (s) to view the plots on your behalf. During this season of Covid 19, Username Investments is taking few clients for site visits in our Company vehicles as we observe Government directives on hygiene and Social distancing, you can also choose to self-drive to the project via a Google Pin shared to you. Book your plot by paying the booking fee through one of the payment options. As A Chama, you can enjoy massive discounts from us. Username Investment gives 1 free plot for every 10 plots purchased. Documentation – After booking you sign an Offer Letter and a Sale Agreement. Upon completion of payment, you will fill a Title Transfer Form and await title deed processing. For unregistered Chama’s up to 4 Chama members’ names can appear on the title deed and for registered Chama’s the name of the Chama appears on the title deed. The process is overseen by our Company Lawyer and you will receive a copy of each document once certified. Once your title deed is processed we will ship it to your Chama Representative via your preferred courier service or write to us with instructions to give it to your lawyer or a selected representative locally.

Our properties are affordable with prices as low as Ksh 199,000 and value-added in high potential areas such as Kangundo Road, Ngong, Athi River, Matuu, Konza, Tinga, Naivasha and Nakuru. The properties are suitable for residential development, farming or for investment. An instalment option is also available.

