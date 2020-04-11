Truths about ODM Party Merging With Jubilee After New Changes

Truths about ODM Party Merging With Jubilee After New Changes

The ODM party has dismissed claims that it is behind the woes bedevilling the Jubilee Party after Jubilee’s decision to elect new members of the National Management Council (NMC).

ODM spokesperson Philip Etale, speaking exclusively to Kenyans.co.ke on Saturday, April 11, denied the allegations that the change was a ploy by the ODM party to effect a merger with Jubilee as alleged by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

“I would say that such claims are absolute hogwash. ODM is a party on its own with its own structures and has absolutely nothing to do with Jubilee’s feuding.

“If they [Jubilee party] have issues, let them sort them out by themselves. Why do they develop ODM-phobia every time they have their own issues? That’s myopic,” Etale stated.

ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga with ODM Communication Director Philip Etale. Photo undated.

He further clarified that despite the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, the ODM Party had remained keen not to involve itself with issues concerning the Jubilee Party.

“The handshake is a matter between party leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta. So if they want to start apportioning blame for their failure, ODM is not welcome to that,” he stated with finality.

He added that there has never been a time that the ODM party has ever considered a merger with any other party given that it still enjoyed a solid support base across the country.

“ODM is too strong. Why would we consider a merger? ODM has structures across the country. We are the only functional party across the country. Go to the Registrar of Political Parties and she will attest to that.

“We have our structures, pay rent for our offices across the country, we hold regular meetings, some even at night, and we also hold the National Executive Committee meetings. When is the last time you saw the other party [Jubilee] do the same?

“So, if they have nothing to say, they [the Jubilee Party] should remain quiet. They should solve the mess within Jubilee and not try to drag in ODM. ODM is not part of Jubilee and will never be,” Etale concluded.

The gazette notice announcing the appointment of new members of the National Management Committee dated April 6, 2020.

Moses Kuria had on Friday, April 10, trashed the gazette notice released by the party indicating the appointment of new members of the NMC as a plot to streamline the merger between the two parties.

He followed up his claims with a letter to the registrar of political parties, a matter that other party members supported, led by Deputy President William Ruto.

By JOHN PAUL SIMIYU

Source-kenyans.co.ke