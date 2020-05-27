Murkomen reject Jubilee appointment,refuse to humiliate fellow senator

Murkomen reject Jubilee appointment: Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has turned down an appointment to serve in the Senate’s Devolution Committee in the new changes announced by Jubilee Party on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the party proposed Senator Murkomen as a replacement of Laikipia Senator John Kinyua who has been the chairman of the committee for the past three years.

Murkomen, however, said accepting the new post will be a slap in the face of Kinyua who stood by him when he was removed from his position as Senate Majority Leader.

“This afternoon, I learnt from the media that I had been proposed to serve in the Senate Devolution Committee in effect replacing Senator Kinyua, who is being punished for standing with me. Accepting the position will be tantamount to repaying unstinting loyalty with spite and treachery,” Murkomen tweeted.

He termed the new changes in the Senate as a humiliation to senators who stood for the truth and condemned the move.

“As a Majority Leader, I chose not to serve in any committee & I ensured that committee membership and leadership was distributed fairly among my colleagues. I condemn the unwarranted humiliation of Senators Linturi, Kinyua, Langat and Cherargei merely because they stood by the truth and fairness,” Murkomen added.

Murkomen further said he was ready to serve the nation, however, it has to be in any other capacity apart from that of the Devolution Committee.

“Now and in the future, I am ready to serve the nation in any capacity and any committee even as a mere member. What I abhor is to take up positions at the expense of colleagues who are being humiliated for no apparent reason. Thank you, and God bless,” he said.

The changes made in the Senate by the Jubilee Party saw several Deputy President William Ruto’s allies lose their significant seats.

In the changes announced by the newly appointed Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kangata, Bomet Senator Christopher Langat has been removed from the House Business Committee and also lost the Education Committee chairmanship.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei been similarly removed as the chairman of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, while Meru Senator Linturi Mithika has been kicked out of the powerful Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee.

By Amina Wako

Source-nairobinews.nation.co.ke

