Beatrice Wanjiku,mother to Jackie Koli of Seattle WA found murdered in her car

It’s with sadness that we wish to inform you the sudden and unexpected passing of Jackie Koli’s mum Beatrice Wanjiku Gitura. She went missing on Friday, May 22, 2020 and later found murdered in her car.

On May 23rd, Beatrice’s body was found in her car a few Kilometers from Embu Town. Her throat had been slit, hands tied with a rope and a piece of cloth tied across her mouth. It was double tragedy since the sister to her mom (Jackie’s auntie) passed on the same day- Friday morning after battling with cancer.

Jackie, an only child, needs our financial support as she prepares to bury her mom and seek justice. Any help will be highly appreciated.

*CashApp details*

2063722899 – Jackline Koli ($Jacklinekoli)

Zelle -206 372 2899 (Koli Ann)

Any help will be highly appreciated

Click the link below to help.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jackie-bury-her-mum

Thank you and God bless

