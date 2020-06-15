Anxiety At State House As 4 Employees Test Positive For Covid-19

Anxiety At State House As 4 Employees Test Positive For Covid-19

Four State House employees have tested positive for Covid-19 after mass testing exercise that was carried out on Thursday, June 11.

A statement issued by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena on Monday, June 15, indicated that the four had been isolated and contact tracing had commenced.

- Advertisement -

“During last week’s mass Covid-19 testing held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, four (4) persons were found to have contracted the disease.

“The infected officers were admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County for treatment,” a statement issued reads in part.

“Families and close contacts of the affected officers are also being attended to accordingly.

“To strengthen Covid-19 containment measures, extra access protocols for State House staff residing outside the compound and visitors have been rolled out,” the statement added.

State House, however, noted that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his immediate family were not infected and that procedures for vetting State House workers residing outside the facility had been heightened.

“State House would like to inform Kenyans that His Excellency the President and the first family are safe and free from Covid-19.

“State House would also like to remind Kenyans that every person is at risk of contracting Covid-19. No one is immune to the disease,” continued the statement.

The four were part of 133 new cases that were confirmed on Monday, June 15, raising the total number of infections in the country to 3,727.

In his tour of Nyandarua County, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe disclosed that 33 more patients were discharged, bringing total recoveries to 1,286.

“The virus does not move on its own. It is moved by people. If you see any strangers in your localities, report them to Nyumba Kumi leaders, Chief or Sub-Chief,” stated the CS.

Source:kenyans.co.ke