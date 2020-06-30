Death Announcement For Robinson Mayama Of Worcester MA

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the sudden death of our beloved Robinson Marango Mayama aka Rashid of Worcester USA on 23rd June 2020.

Robinson Mayama was son of the late Samwel Mayama and the late Loice Mayama(Milo Kenya), son inlaw to the late Paul Mulomi and the late Rose Mulomi.(Muruka, Busia).

Robinson leaves behind his beloved wife Mary Agnes Mayama (Worcester), and his five children; Elizabeth Nalwende Mayama (Kenya), Clevers Sakwa Mayama (Worcester), Nelson Kusumo Mayama (Worcester), Daisy Andawa Mayama (Texas) and Joy Vivian Kusumo (adopted)(Worcester).

Robinson was a brother to Mwami Chelu, Gladys Khanyunya, Moses Simiyu, Aggrey Lunani, Violet Khakasa and Mary Nekesa.

He leaves behind 12 grand children, Malik Nelson, Mark Clevers, Mayama Phillips, Amara Elizabeth, Zayden Samwel, Maliyah Andawa, Ariyanna Destiny,Justin Clydell, LyNell Mary, Nylah Nalwende, Ethan Moses and Catherine Mrembo.

Robinson was the father inlaw to Mark Ombwayo, Mary Knight and Dianna Millet. Cousin, Uncle and in-law to many.

Robinson was a teacher in Kenya and an active member of the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) where he served in different capacities,while working in Kenya.

He was working as a direct support staff for Venture Community Service in Worcester before his demise.

Robinson was a likeable and sociable person, he will be missed by his family at large, proffessional colleagues, students and friends.

Calling hours will be on Thursday,July 2,from 4pm to 7pm in Mercadante funeral home & chapel, Worcester, Boston.

His funeral service will be on Friday July 3rd at 9am in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Saint John’s Cemetery, 260 Cambridge Street, Worcester, Ma 01603.

Mathew 11:28

Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Job 1:21 The Lord gives and the Lord takes away. Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Dad your life is a blessing and your memory is a treasure.You are loved beyond measure.

For financial assistance of any kind to offset funeral arrangement as well as hospital bills.

Please forward your contributions to:

Clevers Mayama

Cashapp: $kusumo86

Nelson Mayama

Cashapp: $SirNellyNelson

Daisy Mayama

508 304 0530

Thank you and may God bless you.

Rest in peace until we meet again.

