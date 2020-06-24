Death Announcement: Jane Njeri Ngugi Funeral & Memorial Plans

We are all absolutely shattered by the unexpected passing of Jane Njeri Ngugi. She has left a gaping hole in our hearts – but none hurting more than her son Karl.

In the early hours of Saturday, June 20th, 2020, our much loved Njeri was in a tragic accident.

https://diasporamessenger.com/2020/06/kenyan-woman-jane-njeri-dies-after-car-goes-into-ditch-in-jacksonville-fl/

As many family and friends have expressed interest in how to help, we have created a Gofund and Cash App to help the Ngugi family during this very difficult time. Any little bit will help them lighten the load of the financial costs ahead for them. Thank you, everyone, for your ongoing support.

Funds may also be sent to Cash App

Anne Wanjiru Ngugi- $Shiroan

Joan Ngugi- $JWNgugi

Or GoFundme at gofundme.com/f/jane-njeri-ngugi-funeral-expenses

