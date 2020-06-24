Death Announcement: Jane Njeri Ngugi Funeral & Memorial Plans
Death Announcement: Jane Njeri Ngugi Funeral & Memorial Plans
We are all absolutely shattered by the unexpected passing of Jane Njeri Ngugi. She has left a gaping hole in our hearts – but none hurting more than her son Karl.
In the early hours of Saturday, June 20th, 2020, our much loved Njeri was in a tragic accident.
https://diasporamessenger.com/2020/06/kenyan-woman-jane-njeri-dies-after-car-goes-into-ditch-in-jacksonville-fl/
As many family and friends have expressed interest in how to help, we have created a Gofund and Cash App to help the Ngugi family during this very difficult time. Any little bit will help them lighten the load of the financial costs ahead for them. Thank you, everyone, for your ongoing support.
Funds may also be sent to Cash App
Anne Wanjiru Ngugi- $Shiroan
Joan Ngugi- $JWNgugi
Or GoFundme at gofundme.com/f/jane-njeri-ngugi-funeral-expenses
Kenyan Woman Jane Njeri dies after car goes into ditch in Jacksonville FL
Death Announcement: Jane Njeri Ngugi Funeral & Memorial Plans