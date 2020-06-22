Kenyan Woman Jane Njeri dies after car goes into ditch in Jacksonville FL

A Kenyan woman Jane Njeri Ngugi  died after a car went into a ditch early Saturday morning near Bartram Park Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

according to the police, a 911 call came in from a person saying they drove into a ditch, their car was filling with water and they couldn’t get out. Police used GPS to  determined the car’s location which was near a condominium complex off Eclipse Circle  just east of Bartram Park Boulevard.

Jane Njeri had recently moved from Washington DC to Florida and had purchased a car to start a new job. “She was a brand new driver who gave us worry sometimes but she needed to drive to work and that car ended her life” said her sister.

Jane leaves behind a  13 year old son who is having difficult time  to cope with the sudden demise of her mother.

By DM Reporter.

