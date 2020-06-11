KCFA Virtual Zoom Annual National Conference-July 2nd-4th 2020
KCFA’s annual national conference is going virtual this year, and will run from Thursday, July 2, 2020 to Saturday, July 4, 2020. You will be able to follow the conference proceedings, and perhaps even participate, from the comfort of your home. The speakers will include our very own Apostle Lucy Muthami and Dr. Joseph Okello, KCFA’s 7th president. The speaker for the youth program will be Rev. Mike Littlejohn. Rev. Ruth Wamuyu will grace the occasion from Kenya as our featured musician, and we hope she returns next year in person for a more interactive ministry.
Also, we will have workshop presenters tackling the issues currently affecting our world. Dr. Penny Njoroge will be our workshop presenter, and she will talk about managing physical and mental health during COVID-19. Dr. Lillian Odera and Dr. Joseph Njoroge, KCFA’s Board of Trustees chairman, will engage us in a conversation about racial relations following the unnecessary deaths of people of color here in the United States. We will also focus on issues of marriage affecting our Kenyan couples in the United States. We wish we could tackle these issues in person for a more robust interaction!
However, the change to holding a virtual conference, rather than a physical one, was deemed essential following the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic currently disrupting normal operations of many institutions and organizations, including KCFA. Let me encourage you to tune in for the conference proceedings. Our conference flyer is out, giving you further details of what to expect over that weekend. Zoom sign-in information will also be made available to you as the days draw to a close. We look forward to seeing you online!
For more information,visit kcfa.net