KCFA Virtual Zoom Annual National Conference-July 2nd-4th 2020

Also, we will have workshop presenters tackling the issues currently affecting our world. Dr. Penny Njoroge will be our workshop presenter, and she will talk about managing physical and mental health during COVID-19 . Dr. Lillian Odera and Dr. Joseph Njoroge, KCFA’s Board of Trustees chairman, will engage us in a conversation about racial relations following the unnecessary deaths of people of color here in the United States. We will also focus on issues of marriage affecting our Kenyan couples in the United States. We wish we could tackle these issues in person for a more robust interaction!