Ready For Presidency: Martha Karua Hints At Grand Political Alliance

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, has hinted at a possible grand political alliance bringing together her party, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and other like-minded political outfits ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Ms Karua said she is in talks with Mr Mudavadi and other like-minded individuals to find an alternative voice that will address issues facing Kenyans and forge a united nation.

“We have been in talks with the ANC party leader and other like-minded people to form an alternative front that will focus on dealing with real issues facing Kenyans, a voice that will forge for a united country and help restore the economy that has received a heavy beating from the Covid-19 pandemic and also create an environment to attract investors into the country,” said Ms Karua, who spoke during an interview with a local television station.

2022 ELECTIONS

This comes at a time when various politicians seeking to run for presidency in the 2022 General Elections are angling for political alliances.

Ms Karua also dismissed the heightened push to amendment the Constitution, also pouring cold water on the clamour for a referendum.

“Currently, Kenya does not need any amendments to the 2010 Constitution. They are unnecessary for now and there is no convincing reasons for any changes. Kenya does not need a referendum to deal with its immediate governance challenges,” stated the Narc Kenya party leader.

Ms Karua, who once served as minister for Justice, National Cohesion and Constitutional Affairs, instead said that Kenya should fully implement the Constitution.

“Why are we in a hurry yet the 2010 constitution remains largely unimplemented? For instance the two thirds gender rule is yet to be operationalised several years later. We have good laws to fight corruption, but they have not been exploited fully,” Ms Karua explained.

READY FOR PRESIDENCY

She said it is more important to address ethnic strife, fight corruption, strengthen devolution, end divisive elections, propagate a national ethos and inculcate inclusivity using the Constitution.

The former Gichugu MP also revealed that she is ready to run for presidency in 2022.

“I am very ready and willing to serve Kenya at any level,” she said.

The revelations come hardly a week after she met with the ANC leader and other politicians in Nairobi.

Last Friday, Mr Mudavadi met former presidential aspirant Peter Kenneth, Ms Karua and former head of Public Service Sally Kosgey brief talks at Nairobi’s Village Market.

A statement from Mr Mudavadi’s office said the leaders discussed political issues, the country’s state of the economy, the management of Nairobi city and the Covid-19 situation.

Although the leaders did not disclose much about their meeting, its political significance is not lost to observers who said the politicians could be planning for a formidable political alliance ahead of the 2022 elections.

MUDAVADI MEETINGS

Mr Mudavadi has also held several other meetings over the last two weeks, sparking speculations of possible political alliances as the clock ticks towards 2022.

Among those he has met include embattled Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula and several leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

Mr Mudavadi has also come to the defence of his political brainchild, the National Super Alliance (Nasa), denying that it is dead.

In an interview with the Nation, Mr Mudavadi, who introduced Nasa into the political fold before three other parties including the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) led by Mr Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper joined in, said the coalition is not “dead” as claimed by Mr Odinga.

“Nasa is still very intact and not dead. In 2017, we entered into a five-year coalition which we deposited at the Registrar of Political Parties. Any of the four parties that wants to leave must write to the Registrar of Political Parties but so far, none of our counterparts has done so. That means Nasa is still alive,” said Mr Mudavadi.

The former Deputy Prime Minister revealed that he is busy solidifying his support across the country in readiness the presidency in 2022.

By ERIC MATARA

Source:nation.co.ke