A Breath of New Life at the Fountain of Peace with a Novel Shoal of Fish

A Breath of New Life at the Fountain of Peace with a Novel Shoal of Fish

Gated Communities are supposed to offer absolute life. We thank God that Amani Ridge the Place of Peace has some brand new occupants in the name of thousands of fish that were recently introduced at the Fountain of Peace water feature adjacent to the magnificent project’s gate.

- Advertisement -

And now you have a number of things that you can opt to do with this great place that is easily accessible from either Thika Super Highway, Kamiti Road or Kiambu Road:

Come and enjoy the great features on this Fountain of Peace. You will enjoy the feeling of the trickling waters on this Fountain. Do not forget to carry your camera. Take a photo and tag Optiven and you will have a chance to get a free ticket to swim on a warm pool in Kitengela (www.funplace.co.ke) Come with children for them to view the lovely fish whirling leisurely at the base of this Fountain: https://youtu.be/bY0CXivW2N8 Come with your teenagers, carry bikes as Amani Ridge the place of Peace is ready to accommodate you. There is a massive Crescent Avenue where teenagers can really ride as they enjoy the view of Mt. Kenya plus excellent fresh air of Amani Ridge the Place of Peace. Come with your pet dog. Walking your dog at Amani Ridge could just as well end up being an excellent experience. Finally carry the elderly, your parents or your friends. Amani Ridge the place of Peace is not the usual property but it’s a place to unwind and to enjoy tranquility of fresh air. Even if you are not buying, just visit and we will give you a tour around this awesome place in Kiambu.

In case you want to buy one of these prime value added properties, we will give you a solid 6 months interest free window and allow you to pay within 24 months.

Call us today & occupy the best gated, green & fresh environment.

Contact Optiven Group: 0790 300 300

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.optiven.co.ke

George Wachiuri Blog: www.georgewachiuri.com

YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VdSuFJ