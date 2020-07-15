Betty Bayo regrets moving in with Pastor Kanyari who she ‘barely knew’

Gospel musician Betty Bayo has expressed regret getting into a relationship with controversial pastor Victor Kanyari and siring children with him before walking down the aisle. In a social media post, the Gatho singer said that she made her first mistake on the first day they met and numerous other mistakes followed thereafter. In the post that elicited varied reactions from her followers, the mother of two said that despite being a Christian, she moved in with Kanyari three weeks after they met.

“In my past relationship, I made mistake from day one, followed by more than 1,000 more mistakes. Though I was still a Christian and still saved, I moved in with a man three weeks after we met with no wedding or anything legal ata affidavit hakuna,” she wrote, referring to the move as a ‘maize wedding’.

Attributing her actions to naivety, Betty said she barely knew Kanyari when they moved in together and soon after, she was pregnant with their first child. Not long after, she was pregnant again.

“Unlike the expectation of many, nilienda come we stay, sorry I mean come we fight. I moved in with a man who I barely knew his full m-pesa names. Everyday things were unfolding I didn’t keep the social distance- I got pregnant. Kidogo kidogo pregnant again, the rest is history.”

She further asserted that she’s no longer in love with him, adding that she suffered from depression and high blood pressure.

“Nani hapa alikula mchele ya harusi yangu? Did I do my wedding in Jupiter? One day I’ll give my story maybe it will help or entertain someone somewhere. For those saying am still in love, yes it’s true but in love with my future, not my past. If God was not a forgiving God I deserved to be in a Christian jail. If I didn’t die of depression, high blood pressure, then I assure you am living to 100 and something years,” she wrote.

