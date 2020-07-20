Doctors Advice: Raila Odinga to stay off politics a little longer

ODM leader Raila Odinga, who returned from a medical trip in Dubai last weekend, will take another two weeks to rest before resuming official duties and politics.

This means the former Prime Minister will not engage in active politics for 14 days as the country gears up for constitutional changes through the BBI.

His official duties as African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development will also take a back seat until he recovers fully from the “minor back surgery” his handlers say he underwent in the UAE.

On Thursday, Mr Odinga held a meeting with a few leaders led by his deputy, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, in Karen, where he reportedly opened up about his 21-day rest.

Even though Mr Oparanya was not willing to discuss the matter when reached by the Nation, he opened up when pressed and said he visited Mr Odinga courtesy of his office as his deputy.

21 DAYS

“He is having a rest for 21 days as advised by his doctors, and we didn’t discuss politics, even the BBI, as that was not my agenda. I was there just to visit him after his return from medical examination,” said the Council of Governors chairman.

“He dwelt on his surgery so we have to wait for his full recovery to engage him in politics. He has to finish 21 days and nothing will happen until those days are over.”

Other leaders who met Mr Odinga were ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi.

Even though the leaders were non-committal on their engagement with Mr Odinga, terming it a private session, the Nation established that much that was discussed was about the ODM leader’s medical condition and little on politics. “Our concern was about his state and I can tell you he is doing well. He is up on his feet and strong,” said a source who sought anonymity.

JOVIAL

“He was jovial and told us that the surgery on the nerves at the lower part of the back was successful,” another source revealed.

It now means that the Yusuf Haji-led Steering Committee on the Implementation of the BBI to a United Kenya Taskforce , which completed its work on June 30, will have to wait before handing over the report to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

Early this week, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo told the Nation that once the date is set, it will be communicated to the public. Earlier, Mr Haji said they will only hand in the report when the principals are ready.

“We have finished our report, but we will wait for them to give us a date that suits them both so we can hand over our report,” he said.

By JUSTUS OCHIENG’

Source-nation.co.ke