Embu men asked to dress wives in uniform to avoid preying on school kids

Embu County Commissioner Abdulahi Galgalo has warned men who have a tendency of preying on minors.

Galgalo urged men in Embu County to start dressing their women in school uniforms to quell their sexual desires when they are in uniform rather than preying on minors.

He said that early pregnancy in the country was a ticking bomb if everyone was not going to help curb the vice.

He urged the parents to keep their children busy with activities that will not leave them idle.

The latest comes amid reports that thousands of school-girls had been impregnated since March when the coronavirus pandemic was first reported.

In Machakos for example, the children department alleged that 4000 teenage girls were impregnated in a span of 3 months.

The Ministry of Education however poked holes at the numbers, claiming they may have been exaggerated.

Speaking while touring Rivatex in Eldoret to assess the production of face masks ahead of gradual schools re-opening, Prof. Magoha said the numbers are obnoxiously high.

He said the Ministry of Education and the Medical Council are set to interrogate the matter and make a pronouncement in the coming days.

Source-citizentv.co.ke