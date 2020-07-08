How to Appropriately Manage our Mutual Friends on Social Media Spaces



Social Media is one of the most positively influential tool in our world today. On the flip side though, I have observed that it can be used to spread hate, and unfortunately so.

I have severally experienced many social media enthusiasts spreading some form of hate to their former friends turned foes.

The worst of it is when friends go gun blazing to persuade mutual friends to hate on their current subject of dislike.

Picture this: You are a friend to John and John is a friend to Peter. When you are not in good terms with John, you get so determined and even swear by your fore-fathers’ names that you will influence Peter to hate on John.

In some cases, your motives could just be based on ungrounded assumptions that just because John and Peter keep tagging each other on social media posts, that indeed they are great of friends, or even business partners.

Here is my advice to Social Media users on this matter:

Use social media as a platform for spreading love and be good to all people that you meet on this sphere, whether you know them in person or not, since you never know when you might end up meeting in real life to seek their help. If any of your good friends ends up turning unfriendly for some reasons, manage it without dragging your mutual friends into your unfortunate situation. You never know, your disagreement might only last a short while before you get back to good terms. Avoid throwing mud balls on others using social media. The people who are on your social media space have been presented to you by a higher being, for you to influence them positively. Always remember that social media never forgets. The things that you post today, even if you delete them tomorrow may have already been picked by a quick screen shot and may end up haunting you some 10 or 20 years to come. Your close friends may also be my close friends, and when you fall out with them, they do not necessarily become my automatic enemies just because you and I are friends. On the other hand, those who do not like me may actually be your good friends and that should just be fine with me. Both is life and on social media spaces, it is good to respect other people’s spaces, opinions and world views, regardless of their associations or beliefs.

In conclusion, the world needs you and I and using social media to spread hate and complicate life only leads to stress, depression and anxiety. Let us all use these platforms to build ourselves, to encourage each other’s pursuits to attain our visions, let is always learn to forgive misdeeds, be the light of each other and forge for a better tomorrow.

The author, is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

